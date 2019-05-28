This Day in History: May 28

On this day, May 28 …

2016: Harambe the gorilla is shot and killed after grabbing and dragging a 3-year-old boy who climbed into the enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Also on this day:

1892: The Sierra Club is organized in San Francisco.

The Sierra Club is organized in San Francisco. 1929: The first all-color talking picture, "On with the Show!" produced by Warner Bros., opens in New York.

The first all-color talking picture, "On with the Show!" produced by Warner Bros., opens in New York. 1937: In Nazi Germany, Volkswagen is founded by the German Labour Front.

In Nazi Germany, Volkswagen is founded by the German Labour Front. 1957: National League owners give permission for the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants to move to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

National League owners give permission for the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants to move to Los Angeles and San Francisco. 1977: A fire races through the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Ky., and kills 165 people.

A fire races through the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Ky., and kills 165 people. 1980: The first women graduate from the previously all-male U.S. service academies: 61 female cadets graduate from West Point; 55 graduate from the Naval Academy; and 97 graduate from the Air Force Academy.

The first women graduate from the previously all-male U.S. service academies: 61 female cadets graduate from West Point; 55 graduate from the Naval Academy; and 97 graduate from the Air Force Academy. 1987: Mathias Rust, a young West German pilot, lands a private plane in Moscow's Red Square without authorization. (Rust would be freed by the Soviets the following year.)

Mathias Rust, a young West German pilot, lands a private plane in Moscow's Red Square without authorization. (Rust would be freed by the Soviets the following year.) 2003: President George W. Bush signs a $350 billion tax-cut package, the third-largest in history at the time.