This Day in History
This Day in History: June 26

On this day, June 26 …

2018: U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley of New York, the fourth-ranking House Democrat, loses a primary to 28-year-old liberal activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a political novice.

Also on this day:

1870: The first section of Atlantic City, N.J.’s Boardwalk is opened to the public.

1900: U.S. Army Doctor Walter Reed begins his research into the causes of the deadly yellow fever. The U.S. Public Health Commission, headed by Maj. Reed, would find that the deadly disease was transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito. 

1963: President John F. Kennedy visits West Berlin, where he delivered his famous speech expressing solidarity with the city's residents, declaring,"Ich bin ein Berliner" (“I am a Berliner”).

1977: Elvis Presley performs his last concert at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis.

1990: President George H.W. Bush goes back on his "No new taxes" campaign pledge.

1993: President Bill Clinton announces the U.S. has launched missiles against Iraqi targets because of "compelling evidence" Iraq had plotted to assassinate former President George H.W. Bush.

1997: The first Harry Potter novel, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" by J.K. Rowling, is published in Britain. (It would be released later in the U.S. under the title "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

FILE - In this March 29, 2017, file photo, Aaron Hernandez listens during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. He already was serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool, File)

2013: New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is arrested in the shooting death of Odin Lloyd. 

2015: The U.S. Supreme Court holds in a 5–4 decision that the 14th Amendment requires all states to grant same-sex marriages and recognize same-sex marriages granted in other states.

2018: A divided Supreme Court upholds President Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

2018: General Electric Co. is removed from the Dow Jones industrial average, where it had been an original component in 1896; it is replaced by the Walgreens drugstore chain.