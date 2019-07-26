This Day in History: July 26

On this day, July 26…

1908: U.S. Attorney General Charles J. Bonaparte orders the creation of a force of special agents that was a forerunner of the FBI.

Also on this day:

1775: The Continental Congress establishes a Post Office and appoints Benjamin Franklin its postmaster-general.

1953: Fidel Castro begins his revolt against Fulgencio Batista with an unsuccessful attack on an army barracks in eastern Cuba. (Castro would oust Batista in 1959.)

1990: President George H.W. Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act.

2002: The Republican-led House votes, 295-132, to create an enormous Homeland Security Department in the biggest government reorganization in decades.

2006: In a dramatic turnaround from her first murder trial, Andrea Yates is found not guilty by reason of insanity by a Houston jury in the bathtub drownings of her five children; she is committed to a state mental hospital.

2013: Ariel Castro, the man who'd imprisoned three women in his Cleveland home, subjecting them to a decade of rapes and beatings, pleads guilty to 937 counts in a deal to avoid the death penalty.