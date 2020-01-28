Space shuttle Challenger explodes -- and other events that happened on this date in history
On this day, Jan. 28 …
1986: The space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members: astronauts Francis “Dick” Scobee, Michael Smith, Christa McAuliffe, Judith Resnik, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka and Gregory Jarvis.
Also on this day:
- 1547: England’s King Henry VIII dies; he is succeeded by his 9-year-old son, Edward VI.
- 1878: The first daily college newspaper, Yale News (now Yale Daily News), begins publication in New Haven, Conn.
- 1911: The notorious Hope Diamond is sold by jeweler Pierre Cartier to socialites Edward and Evalyn McLean of Washington, D.C., for $180,000.
- 1915: The United States Coast Guard is created as President Woodrow Wilson signs a bill merging the Life-Saving Service and Revenue Cutter Service.
- 1916: Louis D. Brandeis is nominated by President Woodrow Wilson to the Supreme Court; Brandeis becomes the court’s first Jewish member.
- 1945: During World War II, Allied supplies begin reaching China over the newly reopened Burma Road.
- 1956: Elvis Presley makes his first national TV appearance on “Stage Show,” a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.
- 1960: The National Football League awards franchises to Dallas and Minneapolis-St. Paul.
- 1973: A cease-fire officially goes into effect in the Vietnam War, a day after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords by the United States, North Vietnam and South Vietnam.
- 1990: Super Bowl XXIV: At the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, the San Francisco 49ers beat Denver Broncos, 55-10.
- 1996: Super Bowl XXX: Dallas Cowboys beat Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.
- 2001: Super Bowl XXXV: Baltimore Ravens beat New York Giants, 34-7 at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla
- 2009: Lynyrd Skynyrd keyboard player Billy Powell, who survived the 1977 plane crash that killed three band members, dies in Orange Park, Fla., at age 56.