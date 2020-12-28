This Day in History: Dec. 29

On this day, Dec. 29 ...

2006: Word reaches the United States of the execution of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein. (Because of the time difference, it is the morning of Dec. 30 in Iraq when the hanging takes place.) In a statement, President George W. Bush calls Saddam’s execution an important milestone on Iraq’s road to democracy.

Also on this day:

1170: Thomas Becket, the Archbishop of Canterbury, is slain in Canterbury Cathedral by knights loyal to King Henry II.

1808: Andrew Johnson, the 17th president of the United States, is born in Raleigh, N.C.

1845: Texas is admitted as the 28th state.

1890: The massacre on Wounded Knee takes place in South Dakota as an estimated 300 Sioux Indians are killed by U.S. troops sent to disarm them.

1910: The capital of Oklahoma is moved from Guthrie to Oklahoma City as the state legislature approves a bill that is signed by Gov. Charles N. Haskell. (The move would be challenged in court but upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.)

1940: During World War II, Germany drops incendiary bombs on London, setting off what came to be known as "The Second Great Fire of London."

1967: Hyundai Motor Co. is founded in Seoul, South Korea.

1972: Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, crashes into the Florida Everglades near Miami International Airport, killing 101 of the 176 people aboard.