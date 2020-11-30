This Day in History: Dec. 1

On this day, Dec. 1 ...

1955: Rosa Parks, a Black seamstress, is arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a White man on a Montgomery, Ala. city bus -- an incident that would spark a year-long boycott of the buses and the Civil Rights movement.

Also on this day:

1824: The presidential election is turned over to the U.S. House of Representatives when a deadlock develops between John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, William H. Crawford and Henry Clay. (Adams would end up the winner.)

1862: President Abraham Lincoln sends his Second Annual Message to Congress, in which he calls for the abolition of slavery, and says, "Fellow-citizens, we can not escape history. We of this Congress and this Administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves."

1942: During World War II, nationwide gasoline rationing goes into effect in the United States; the goal is not so much to save on gas, but to conserve rubber (as in tires) desperately needed for the war effort.

1952: The New York Daily News runs a front-page story on Christine Jorgensen's sex-reassignment surgery with the headline, "Ex-GI Becomes Blonde Beauty".

1965: An airlift of refugees from Cuba to the United States begins in which thousands of Cubans were allowed to leave their homeland.

1969: The U.S. government holds its first draft lottery since World War II.