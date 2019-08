On this day, Aug. 5 ...

1884: The cornerstone for the Statue of Liberty is laid.

Also on this day:

1861: President Lincoln signs the Revenue Act of 1861, the first income tax in America.

1914: The first electric traffic lights is installed in Cleveland.

2010: The Senate confirms Elena Kagan to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court, 63-37.

2013: The Washington Post Co. agrees to sell the Washington Post to Jeff Bezos for $250 million cash.