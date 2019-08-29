Expand / Collapse search
This Day in History: Aug. 30

On this day, Aug. 30 ...

1905: The Detroit Tigers' Ty Cobb has his first major league at-bat, doubling off Jack Chesbro of the New York Highlanders (which would become better known as the New York Yankees).

Also on this day:

  • 1941: The two-year siege of Leningrad during World War II begins.
  • 1963: A hotline between the Kremlin and the White House goes into operation to reduce the chances of an accidental war.
Thurgood Marshall was nominated and confirmed to the Supreme Court in 1967.

  • 1967: Thurgood Marshall is confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become the first African American Supreme Court justice. 
  • 1999: East Timor residents vote to secede from Indonesia.