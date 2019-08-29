This Day in History: Aug. 30
On this day, Aug. 30 ...
1905: The Detroit Tigers' Ty Cobb has his first major league at-bat, doubling off Jack Chesbro of the New York Highlanders (which would become better known as the New York Yankees).
Also on this day:
- 1941: The two-year siege of Leningrad during World War II begins.
- 1963: A hotline between the Kremlin and the White House goes into operation to reduce the chances of an accidental war.
- 1967: Thurgood Marshall is confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become the first African American Supreme Court justice.
- 1999: East Timor residents vote to secede from Indonesia.