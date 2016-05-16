The Uber of China Could IPO in 2018-- Startup Your Day Roundup

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Prepping. The 'Uber of China' might be prepping for an IPO.

Developed. Scientists created a see through wood as tough as glass.

Rumored. Amazon might be launching its own food brands for Prime customers.

Triple threat. After joining forces, a number of French organizations are using Facebook, Youtube and Twitter for homophobic content.

Do not pass go. Google plans to block flash programs in Chrome starting next year.

Wait for it. A self-driving BMW is coming -- but not until 2021.

created an ingestible origami robot