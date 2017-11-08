The Latest: Florida man denied stay of execution

The latest on the execution of a Florida inmate (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied petitions by a Florida inmate to block that state's plans to execute him for his convictions in two killings dating to 1991.

Patrick Hannon was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the 1991 slayings of Brandon Snider and Robert Carter in Tampa.

Hannon's lawyers had filed two late-hour requests to the court for a stay of execution, including one just before the execution was supposed to have begun. The Supreme Court, in Washington, released a statement later Wednesday evening that it had denied the requests. It gave no explanation for the decision.

Lawyers for the inmate had argued that the 53-year-old convicted murderer shouldn't be executed because the state changed its death penalty law this year to require unanimous jury recommendations. The state Supreme Court had also said cases settled before 2002 don't need a unanimous jury recommendation.

6:45 p.m.

Florida officials say they're waiting to hear from the U.S. Supreme Court on their plans to carry out the state's third execution since August.

Patrick Hannon was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the 1991 slayings of Brandon Snider and Robert Carter in Tampa. The governor's office said at 6:45 p.m. that it hadn't yet heard from the nation's high court.

Hannon's lawyers had filed two requests to the court for a stay of execution, including one just before the execution was supposed to have begun.

They argued that the 53-year-old convicted murderer shouldn't be executed because the state changed its death penalty law this year to require unanimous jury recommendations. The state Supreme Court has said cases settled before 2002 don't need a unanimous jury recommendation.

4:45 p.m.

A Florida man convicted of two killings is awaiting a response from the U.S. Supreme Court on his request to block his scheduled execution.

Patrick Hannon is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Florida State Prison in Starke for the 1991 slayings of Brandon Snider and Robert Carter in Tampa. He would be the third Florida inmate to be executed since August. The state resumed executions in August following changes made to its death penalty sentencing law.

Florida Department of Corrections spokeswoman Michelle Glady said 53-year-old Hannon slept only three hours Tuesday night, awaking at 2:30 a.m. Glady said the condemned man was in good spirits and met with his wife for his final visit. Hannon also ate a meal of beef short ribs, potatoes, and ice cream.

6 a.m.

Florida is scheduled to execute an inmate who was convicted of slashing one man's throat and fatally shooting another in 1991.

Patrick Hannon, 53, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at Florida State Prison at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

He would be the third Florida inmate to be executed since August. The state resumed executions in August following changes made to its death penalty sentencing law, which now requires a unanimous jury vote for a death sentence.

The U.S. Supreme Court had found Florida's old sentencing law, which did not require unanimity, to be unconstitutional. However, the new sentencing law doesn't affect Hannon's case because the state's high court ruled that those decided before 2002 were not eligible for relief.

Hannon was convicted in 1991 of two counts of first-degree murder for the slayings of Brandon Snider and Robert Carter.