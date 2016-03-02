The Latest: Family of school shooting suspect 'devastated'

The Latest on the school shooting at a school near Middletown, Ohio, on Monday (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

The family of the 14-year-old boy charged in a southwest Ohio school shooting has issued a statement saying it is "devastated" by his actions and is praying for the recovery of the injured students.

The statement emailed Wednesday to news organizations by an aunt of James Austin Hancock says the family is also praying for "Austin, whom we still deeply love." It says the family never expected such an event in their Madison Local Schools community, and certainly not that "one of our family members would be involved." It also expressed gratitude for the support shown for the family and community.

A defense attorney for Hancock confirms the statement came from his family. The youth remains in juvenile detention after denying the charges through an attorney Tuesday.

3:50 p.m.

Teachers and staff greeted students as they arrived and uniformed police stood by as classes resumed in a southwest Ohio district, two days after authorities say a 14-year-old boy shot two fellow students in a cafeteria.

Madison Local Schools officials say staff members joined children on their bus rides and had a first-day-of-school style welcome for the district's approximately 1,600 students. Police were on hand along with crisis counselors, while teachers and other staff lunched with students in the cafeteria where the shooting took place.

The superintendent says attendance Wednesday at the campus just west of Middletown was at about 90 percent, "a little lower" than usual.

The 14-year-old shooting suspect remained in juvenile detention after denying charges including attempted murder Tuesday. Authorities said two students were shot, two others were hurt, and all were recovering.

