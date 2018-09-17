The Latest: Cop describes smoke coming off McDonald's body

The Latest on the trial of a Chicago police officer charge with murder in the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

A Chicago police officer has testified that she saw smoke coming off the body of Laquan McDonald as bullets from another officer's gun struck him as the black teenager lay on the ground.

Prosecutors again showed video of the shooting as Officer Dora Fontaine testified Monday in the trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke. She appeared to be climbing out of her squad car when Van Dyke shot McDonald.

She was in the street when McDonald was on the ground as Van Dyke kept firing.

She said she never saw McDonald attack any officers, charge officers or even raise his arm. Video shows he was walking away from officers with a knife in his hand when Van Dyke began shooting. He fired 16 shots.

Fontaine testified under a grant of immunity. She's the only officer to challenge statements attributed to her in police reports about the shooting. Some other officers have been charged with lying in what prosecutors say was an effort to protect Van Dyke.

3 p.m.

Prosecutors have shown jurors more video during the trial of a white Chicago police officer charged with murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

The jury has seen video of the shooting three times in the first day of the trial for Officer Jason Van Dyke, including once during opening statements.

During the questioning of an FBI expert later Monday, prosecutors showed side-by-side videos of the shooting from different squad cars and from surveillance cameras at a nearby Dunkin Donuts.

At one point during testimony, prosecutors stopped the video just as McDonald was shot and then as he lay on the ground.

The video shows Van Dyke opening fire on McDonald as the 17-year-old was walking away from officers. He fired 16 shots. Prosecutors say the shooting was "completely unnecessary." The defense says Van Dyke was afraid for his life.

12:45 p.m.

Prosecutors have started calling witnesses in the trial of a white Chicago police officer charged with murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

The first witness Monday in Jason Van Dyke's trial was another officer who was at the scene when McDonald was walking around with a small knife as officers tried to stop him. Prosecutors have stressed that Van Dyke was the only officer to fire a gun.

Officer Joseph McElligott said he got within 15 feet (4.5 meters) of McDonald, the same distance Van Dyke was when he shot the teen. He says McDonald also stabbed the tire of the squad car his partner was driving and struck the window with the knife.

But McElligott never fired his gun. He testified that he thought his partner was protected and that someone was coming with a Taser that could be used to subdue McDonald.

11:10 a.m.

A defense attorney for a white Chicago police officer charged with murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald says the officer "acted as he was trained to do."

Attorney Daniel Herbert says Officer Jason Van Dyke was "a scared police officer who was fearful for his life and the life of others" when he opened fire on McDonald. Herbert made the comments during opening statements Monday at Van Dyke's trial.

Prosecutors earlier had shown showed video of the shooting. It shows Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times as the 17-year-old walks away from officers. He was carrying a small knife.

Herbert says McDonald had tried to attack a truck driver with his knife. But special prosecutor Joseph McMahon called the shooting "completely unnecessary."

10:45 a.m.

Prosecutors are showing jurors video of a white Chicago police officer fatally shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Prosecutors showed the video 15 minutes into opening statements Monday in the trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke. It shows Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times as the 17-year-old walks away from officers.

Special prosecutor Joseph McMahon called the shooting "completely unnecessary." He said McDonald was armed with a 3-inch (7.5-centimeter) knife when Van Dyke shot him. McMahon says Van Dyke started firing six seconds after getting out of his squad car.

The defense is set to make its opening statement after prosecutors finish theirs.

Judge Vincent Gaughan on Monday denied a defense request to move the trial from Chicago.

10 a.m.

A judge has decided that the murder trial of a white Chicago police officer charged in the 2014 shooting death of a black teenager should not be moved out of the city.

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan announced his decision Monday morning.

Defense attorneys requested that the trial be moved because the extensive publicity since the 2015 release of the video that shows Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times makes it impossible to find impartial jurors needed for a fair trial.

But attorneys were able to select a jury in less than a week.

Opening statements will be later Monday.