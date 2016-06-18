The Latest: Celebration begins for student denied graduation

The Latest on the delayed graduation ceremony for Amite High School student Andrew Jones (all times local):

About 200 people have gathered to celebrate a Louisiana honors student and standout athlete who was blocked from participating in his graduation ceremony last month because of facial hair.

Democratic state Rep. Katrina Jackson of Monroe and the Rev. Roosevelt Wright III of New Orleans are sponsoring Friday's delayed ceremony for Andrew Jones held at the African-American Heritage Museum in Hammond.

Some students from Jones' class and other graduates from the area are expected to participate.

Tangipahoa Parish Schools Superintendent Mark Kolwe (KOHL-way) has defended the decision to prohibit Jones, a 4.0 summa cum laude student, from walking with his class at Amite High School, saying rules have to be enforced and Jones received enough warning before the ceremony to shave.