Texas woman fatally shoots suspected stalker who kicked in front door: Police

A Texas woman shot and killed her suspected stalker after he kicked in her front door, police say.

The shooting unfolded last Monday evening in Harris County at the Gateway at Ellington apartment complex. Houston Police responded to the apartments and found a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the unidentified woman shot the suspected stalker after he kicked in her front door. The woman told police she had recently moved to get away from the man, SBG San Antonio reported.

Police said they found damage to the woman’s door frame. Other people were inside the residence during the incident.

The Houston Police Department posted a photo of the scene to Twitter on Monday, saying officers from its Clear Lake division responded to the scene.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Houston Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on any updates in the case.