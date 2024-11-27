Texas trio sought in Oklahoma for for stealing $25K from man praying at place of worship

Three Texas men are wanted in Oklahoma for stealing $25,000 from a man while he was praying at a shrine in Oklahoma City.

Gabriel Lara, Nicholas Barrientos, and Ruben Barrientos are accused of smashing a window in the victim's car and taking his money, according to KOCO. The victim stopped at Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine to pray while he was on his way to purchase a car.

The three suspects started by stealing a license plate off of a car in the parking lot of Santa Fe South High School on Plaza Mayor Blvd. in south Oklahoma City. The trio then put the Oklahoma plate on their own car, police, the outlet reported.

The men then drove to a nearby Bank of America to search for potential victims.

Their victim arrived at the bank and withdrew $25,000 to buy a vehicle before driving away.

The suspects tailed the victim and even ran a red light to keep close, as the victim was unaware that he was being followed.

The victim arrived at the church parking lot and exited his vehicle to go inside and pray. As he was inside the Catholic place of worship, the suspects smashed a window of his vehicle and stole his money.

The arrest warrant said the three men were later stopped in Wichita, Kansas, where an officer reported smelling marijuana and said the suspects had conflicting stories, KOCO reported. But no drugs were found with them, and they were allowed to leave.

The officer also asked the suspects about why they had so much money on them, but the driver explained that it was from a vehicle he had recently sold, according to the outlet.

All three suspects had Texas identification and addresses, and none of them had ties to Oklahoma, according to the arrest warrants.

The three men are wanted on burglary and larceny charges. All three have previous charges in Waco, Texas.

Authorities are continuing to search for the suspects.