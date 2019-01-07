Texas toddler's 'gas station kidnapping' was staged to cover up 'foul play,' police say

Police in San Antonio said Monday the alleged kidnapping of an 8-month-old boy was "a staged event" and "made up to cover up foul play."

Christopher Davila, 34, called police last Friday night to report that his car had been stolen from a gas station while his son, King Jay Davila, was inside the vehicle. Surveillance footage showed that Davila had left his car running and the door open while he went inside the station's store to purchase some items. The footage showed a woman getting in the car and driving away.

On Monday night, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said King Jay Davila was never inside the car, which was found at a nearby park with the keys missing and no sign of the child.

Investigators identified the woman who stole the car as Christopher Davila's cousin, who has been arrested on unrelated charges. Davila himself was arrested and charged with child endangerment.

The boy's mother, Jasmine Gonzales, disputed McManus' account.

"Everything they're saying, that my fiance has a part of this whole kidnapping, is wrong," she told Fox 29. "I was on the phone with him the entire time."

"We understand the anguish and pain the mother is feeling right now," McManus said in response. "But, I think the information we put out today refutes all of the allegations made against the San Antonio police department."

The search for the toddler is ongoing with the assistance of the FBI.

"We know that there's more people out there who have information on this case, what happened to King Jay," McManus said. "There's one answer that we don't have and that is where is King Jay?"

