Texas

Texas teen arrested in connection to ambush assaults on people for social media: authorities

A teen has been arrested in connection to ambush-style assaults of unsuspecting victims, that were filmed and posted on social media.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price , Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
A teenager has been arrested in connection to ambush-style assaults of unsuspecting victims, that were filmed and posted on social media in a Texas park, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Officials announced that 19-year-old Alford Lewis was booked into jail on Monday, October 30, for charges relating to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and assault causing bodily injury after he was seen posting the attacks on social media to gain followers and likes. 

Alford Lewis speaks to KHOU reporter

"I just made a mistake and everybody makes mistakes," Alford Lewis, 19, told a KHOU reporter. (KHOU)

Lewis was captured on video walking on a trail at Wortham Park in Houston attacking at least two random people in the park, according to officials. 

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office launched a search for the teen's identity shortly after the disturbing video was posted on social media and shared on the neighborhood watch app Nextdoor.

Man opens the TikTok app on his phone

TikTok's community guidelines state that dangerous "challenges" are against the app's rules. (Marijan Murat/picture alliance)

Officials say Lewis came clean, saying he committed the outrageous string of attacks to get likes and views for YouTube and TikTok channels. 

The Harris County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.