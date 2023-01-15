Texas serial armed robbery suspect, accused of killing dog during one, arrested along with older brother

A Texas man wanted for a string of armed robberies, who is also accused of shooting and killing a dog during one of them, was arrested on Saturday along with his brother.

Donovin Copeland, 18, and his brother Billy Don Copeland, 21, were arrested after detectives received tips from the community about Donovin's location, Fort Worth police said.

They were believed to be located in an apartment near the 6200 block of Vega Drive.

Police set up surveillance in the area and observed two men leaving the apartment. The men entered a vehicle and began to drive away when officers approached them.

Donovin and Billy Don were found inside the vehicle, according to police. Donovin was arrested without incident in connection with the robberies.

Billy Don was found to be in possession of a handgun Donovin stole during one of the alleged robberies.

Police also searched the apartment and recovered a rifle.

Both men were transported to the Robbery Unit office before being booked into the Fort Worth jail.

Billy Don is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and harboring a fugitive while Donovin will face charges in connection with at least four armed robberies.

Both suspects could face additional charges as police continue the investigation.