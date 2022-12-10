Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas police release video of masked man robbing bank at gunpoint

Texas police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Austin, Texas, released video of a masked man robbing a bank at gunpoint. (Austin Police Department)

Police in Austin, Texas, released video of a masked man robbing a bank at gunpoint.

The Austin Police Department says the incident happened on Oct. 4 at about 5 p.m. at the Public Employee Credit Union.

A video released by police shows the man entering the bank and pointing a handgun at the teller while demanding money.

Officials say that the man had a black semi-automatic handgun and left the bank with cash.

The suspect is described by police as a light skin Black/Hispanic male who is between 5-feet, 9-inches and 6-feet tall and in his mid 20s to early 30s.

People with information about the robbery are encouraged to contact (512) 974-5092 and may receive a reward of up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.