©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas National Guard soldier supporting Operation Lone Star dies in ‘non-mission related incident’

Texas launched Operation Lone Star amid a surge in border crossings.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Texas National Guard soldier supporting Operation Lone Star died last week in a "non-mission-related incident," according to the National Guard. 

Sgt. Alex Rios Rodriguez, 52, of San Antonio, Texas, died last Thursday in a "non-mission related incident at his quarters in McAllen, Texas," the Texas National Guard said in a release

National Guardsmen stand watch over a fence near the International Bridge where thousands of Haitian migrants created a makeshift camp in Del Rio, Texas.

National Guardsmen stand watch over a fence near the International Bridge where thousands of Haitian migrants created a makeshift camp in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Rodriguez suffered a medical emergency at the unit’s hotel, and emergency personnel could not revive him, the Guard said. An investigation is being conducted into his death. 

Rodriguez was assigned as a team leader for Delta Company, 536th Brigade Support Battalion, 72nd Brigade Combat Team, 36th Infantry Division, the guard said. 

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT'S OFFICE SAYS BIDEN MAY ‘FINALLY DO HIS JOB’ AND SECURE BORDER NOW THAT IT'S IN HIS BACKYARD

"Our sincere condolences go out to the family of Sgt. Rios Rodriguez," Texas Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time."

Operation Lone Star, a massive border mission, was announced by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in response to a surge of illegal immigration at the border. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  