Texas nanny sentenced to 30 years for child molestation

A Houston man will spend his next 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting two boys under his care while working as their nanny.

Lee Smith III, 32, worked as a nanny for a single mother in Houston for more than a year. The courts later discovered that Smith's acts of molestation lasted for over a year while serving as a nanny to two boys. The boys were around 9-years-old at the time of the abuse. In 2018, Houston police reported that Smith would dress as a doctor and pose as a pediatrician and an older man.

In 2018, Houston police reported that Smith would dress as a doctor and pose as a pediatrician and an older man when molesting his victims.

Once Smith was no longer employed as the boys' nanny, they both told their mother of their experience with Smith and the family reported the crime to the police. Lee Smith III, who at times went by Justin was charged in 2019 and sentenced on Tuesday.

Houston's Harry County District Attorney Kim Ogg tells Fox 26 that the state of Texas cracks down on sexual abuse predators when they are sentenced. Smith pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a child.

"The law against the continuous sexual abuse of a child in Texas ensures this predator will spend every single day of his 30-year-sentence in prison," Ogg said.

Lee Smith III that he will never be eligible for parole. Because he was sentenced after pleading guilty, the victims will not have to endure a trial or testify.