Texas mom shocks kids after 'Elf on the Shelf' gets baked in oven

A mom in Texas said she had to call in a favor with Santa after inadvertently baking her kids’ “Elf on the Shelf” in the oven.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Brittany Mease told the internet about her “Mom of the year award” moment when she turned on the oven, forgetting that she put Elfis, the families’ “Elf on the Shelf,” in there to hide.

Although she’s not a fan of the holiday tradition, Mease said, “I suck it up every year” for her kids. But this year, Elfis appeared with a broken leg. Seizing the moment, she told her kids that Elfis' leg was in a cast and he had to stay on bedrest for the next 14 days.

“[[Mom win, right?” she wrote. “I just got a free pass to not worry about moving that creepy guy for TWO WEEKS! Heck ya!]]

RESTAURANT PATRONS ARE LEAVING HUGE TIPS FOR THEIR SERVERS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

But after 14 days came and went, Mease said she forgot about Elfis. And eventually, her kids realized.

“The other day the kids noticed that it had been longer than 14 days and he hadn’t moved so when they weren’t looking I grabbed him off the kitchen counter and quickly tossed him in the oven until I could move him later and not raise any suspicion,” she wrote. “I seriously forgot I put the freaking elf in the freaking oven [face palm emoji].”

A few days later, Mease said she was heating up food for her kids when she realized what she’d done.

“I started to smell something REALLY funky and that’s when all hell broke loose and I broke my son’s heart.”

She shouted to her friend for help, saying the elf was in the oven. But she said her son heard and excitedly dashed in the room, happy that Elfis was back, until “his world fell apart.”

SALVATION ARMY HALTS SOME KETTLE LOCATIONS IN WISCONSIN AFTER WORKERS THREATENED AT KNIFE POINT

Luckily, Mease had another elf and made a phone call to Santa, “in front of the kids,” to ask him to pick up Elfis for repairs.

“Ya know, since he is unable to make it to the North Pole to get fixed because his head literally popped off from being too hot once we pulled him out of the oven and his feet are completely melted off,” she wrote.

The situation seemed to end well enough, though. Mease said her daughter, Ily, was “glad the elf is gone because now he can’t tell on her.” And her son “came out of the room last night with a note he wrote saying that it would be safest that he stays in one spot,” she told KLTV.