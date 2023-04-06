Expand / Collapse search
Texas man killed bar owner after she refused to serve him drink: Authorities

Texas authorities said Wan Cho, 62, allegedly opened fire on the victim following an argument between the pair

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Texas man shot and killed a bar owner Monday who refused to give him a drink, authorities said. 

Wan Cho, 62, is accused of killing Chong Sun Wargny, 53, owner of the Happy Days Bar in Dallas, FOX Dallas reported. Cho faces murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Wan Cho, 62, is seen on surveillance video the night he allegedly shot and killed a Dallas bar owner who refused to serve him a drink. 

Wan Cho, 62, is seen on surveillance video the night he allegedly shot and killed a Dallas bar owner who refused to serve him a drink.  (KDFW)

Wargny was working the bar when Cho asked for a drink. When she ignored him, he called her a "b----," according to an arrest affidavit. Warngy responded to Cho with the same insult, and he left the bar.

Cho returned 15 minutes later and again requested a drink. When Wargny refused, Cho opened fire on her, authorities said. 

Witnesses tried to restrain Cho, who also fired twice at a witness, but missed. He was arrested and is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $525,000 bond.

Wan Cho, 62, shown in a mug shot. 

Wan Cho, 62, shown in a mug shot.  (KDFW)

In 2015, Cho was arrested after he became drunk inside a Korean restaurant and began swearing and yelling at customers after he was refused service. He allegedly punched someone in the mouth who was trying to calm him down. 

He pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury and was sentenced to nine months of probation. 

