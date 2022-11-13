Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas man found clutching gun while asleep in running car with several thousand fentanyl pills: police

More than a dozen bags fulls of blue fentanyl pills were seized during the arrest

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A Texas man in possession of several thousand fentanyl pills was arrested in El Paso, Texas, after officers found him asleep behind the wheel of his car while holding a gun, according to police. 

Jevshua Muniz, 35, is facing charges of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. 

Jevshua Muniz, 35, was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel of his car with several thousand fentanyl pills in his possession. 

Jevshua Muniz, 35, was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel of his car with several thousand fentanyl pills in his possession.  (El Paso Police Department)

He was allegedly found asleep in his car facing traffic in eastern El Paso around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. 

Officers woke him up and searched his car, where they found the fentanyl pills

Police seized several thousand fentanyl pills along with cash and a handgun. 

Police seized several thousand fentanyl pills along with cash and a handgun.  (El Paso Police Department)

Pictures released by the El Paso Police Department showed cash and thousands of fentanyl pills in more than a dozen plastic bags. 

Muniz is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $202,000 bond

