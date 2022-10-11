Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas' lottery numbers for Monday, Oct. 10

Texas' lottery numbers for Cash 5, Daily 4, and more

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

These Texas lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Day: 01-04-05-06-07-10-11-12-15-17-18-23

All or Nothing Evening: 01-02-03-07-09-10-11-12-13-15-19-24

All or Nothing Morning: 02-08-09-10-11-13-14-15-20-22-23-24

All or Nothing Night: 01-05-06-07-09-15-17-18-19-21-22-23

The Mega Million's estimated jackpot is $445,000,000. 

Cash 5: 07-20-26-27-34

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Daily 4 Day: 0-0-2-3, FIREBALL: 6

Daily 4 Evening: 8-9-7-3, FIREBALL:

Daily 4 Morning: 7-3-6-2, FIREBALL: 8

Daily 4 Night: 5-5-8-9, FIREBALL: 6

Lotto: 07-13-15-20-22-34

Estimated jackpot: $7,500,000

Mega Millions estimated jackpot: $445,000,000

Pick 3 Day: 4-1-1, FIREBALL: 3

Pick 3 Evening: 9-9-7, FIREBALL: 4

Pick 3 Morning: 0-7-2, FIREBALL: 6

Pick 3 Night: 5-9-1, FIREBALL: 3

Powerball: 03-06-11-17-22, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $421,000,000

Two Step: 01-08-14-25, Bonus: 23

Estimated jackpot: $725,000