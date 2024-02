Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Multiple law enforcement officers have been ordered to appear before a grand jury investigating nearly two years following the deadly Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead as heavily armed agents hesitated to confront the lone gunman.

According to the American-Statesman and KVUE-TV, subpoenas for an in-person hearing have been issued, and a hearing is set to begin at the Uvalde County Courthouse next week.

Officers from multiple agencies, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, are expected to be called in front of the 12-member panel during what could be a months-long process, the local outlets said.

If found guilty, the hearing could result in criminal charges against officers for failing to urgently stop the gunman in the May 2022 school massacre.

The grand jurors are also expected to consider the trove of evidence that can offer a minute-by-minute look at what happened on that Tuesday afternoon.

The American-Statesman and KVUE-TV, citing three unidentified sources, confirmed the delivery of the subpoenas, but declined to provide an exact number or to identify who received them.

Police previously said that, in total, 376 law enforcement officers descended upon the school after reports of an active shooter.

The issuance of subpoenas to some of the law enforcement officers involved marks an acceleration in the 21-month investigation into the police response that the Department of Justice called a series of "cascading failures" in law enforcement’s handling of the massacre.

"Had law enforcement agencies followed generally accepted practices in active shooter situations and gone right after the shooter and stopped him, lives would have been saved and people would have survived," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a Jan. 2024 press conference.

A report by the Texas House of Representatives investigative committee contributed law enforcement's response to "system failures and egregious poor decision-making."

Reports said that hundreds of law enforcement officers waited 70 minutes on site, before a team breached the fourth grade classroom and confronted the 18-year-old gunman, who had been armed with an AR-15 style rifle and fired more than 140 rounds inside the school.

Since the shooting, body camera video, school surveillance footage and witness accounts have shed light on law enforcement's belated response.

Since the shooting, five officers in Texas have been fired or resigned.

Uvalde’s school police chief at the time of the attack was fired in August 2022 and the city’s acting police chief shortly after resigned.

The Texas Attorney General's office and the Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.