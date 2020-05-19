Texas jogger says military background helped her fight off attacker before he fled in vehicle

A Texas woman who was attacked while jogging last week said her military combat training helped her fight back against the man.

The woman, a U.S. Army veteran who preferred to remain anonymous, detailed her ordeal to FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth on Monday. She was jogging near Union Park in Little Elm, a city about 36 miles north of Dallas, on May 12 when a man dressed in all black with a face covering pretended to jog toward her and attacked.

TEXAS BOY, 12, ESCAPES BEFORE MOM, SISTER DIE IN APPARENT MURDER-SUICIDE, POLICE SAY

“When he lunged for me, he tackled me pretty quick and I remember, like, hitting the tree,” she told the station.

She told the station how her combat training helped her escape the man's grip.

“I remember trying to reach behind me, like if I could get his eyes or whatever,” she said. “Once I got his hand away from my mouth I said, ‘I pushed the button! They know where I’m at! They’re coming!’ I think I only got those words out two or three times. Really just suddenly, he stopped, got up and ran.”

The woman said she is recovering from bruises. The suspect is still at large.

Police described the man as between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing between 240 and 270 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, and a black and white bandana scarf around his face.

He was potentially injured during his scuffle with the victim, police said, and fled the scene in a 2019 or 2020 Cadillac XT4 Premium in Twilight Blue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are asking anyone with information on the vehicle or a person fitting the description to call authorities.