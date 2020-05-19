Texas Jeep 'top less' event turns chaotic after 2 shot, more than 180 arrested

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Two people in Texas were shot and more than 180 were arrested over the weekend at an event that usually draws thousands of Jeep fans and owners to beaches outside of Houston, police said.

The chaos at the annual "Go Topless Jeep Weekend" in the Bolivar Peninsula comes even as the Galveston County Sheriff's Office bolstered its patrol for the gathering by adding 40 Texas Department of Public Safety officers, 12NewsNow reports.

"We been in quarantine and like, I need to get out and party," attendee Chelsey Coyer told the station.

The Sheriff’s Office said a fight that broke out Saturday night between two women escalated when two men joined the fray. One of the men, they said, then opened fire, injuring two bystanders who had to be airlifted to local hospitals, according to Click2Houston.

The gunman then leaped over the dunes and evaded police, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset told 12NewsNow.

As of Sunday night, authorities reported at least 183 arrests. Those taken into custody were charged with offenses ranging from driving while intoxicated to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, the Beaumont Enterprise reports.

"It's not our big goal to put all these people in jail but I mean we need to get a point across that we're not going to put up with it,” Galveston County Sheriff Sgt. Mark McGaffey told 12NewsNow. “We got residents that live here, plus the people who come down here."

"Basically, come down here and enjoy yourself and have a good time. We don't have a problem. That's what it's about,” he added. “But when you start acting silly, then the sheriff has a place for you to stay."