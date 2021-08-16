Texas homeowner’s dog bites burglar during attempted break-in, suspect arrested: police

An armed homeowner in Texas and his dog fended off a burglar who attempted to break into his home early Monday, authorities said.

The incident happened just after midnight at a home on Marshall Street north of downtown San Antonio, FOX29 San Antonio reported.

When the suspect tried to force his way into the home through the back door, the homeowner fired a single shot from his firearm, missing the suspect, the station reported, citing police.

But the homeowner’s dog chased after the suspect and bit him on the ankle, police said.

Video obtained by the station shows first responders wheeling the suspect away on a gurney for treatment at a hospital. The suspect was in stable condition, according to the report.

The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, was facing charges of attempted burglary.

The homeowner is not facing any charges in the incident, the station reported.