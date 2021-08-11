Florida man wanted in car theft tries hiding from K-9 under mattress, gets bit on face

A wanted Florida man’s effort to hide underneath a mattress from sheriff’s deputies hot on his trail was thwarted by a K-9 who sniffed out the car theft suspect and caught him in his "Jaws of Justice," authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies in Hernando County on Monday learned of the location of a wanted man, identified as 59-year-old Michael Lewis, and requested the assistance of the K-9 unit, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

K-9 Justice and his handler Cpl. Steve Miller arrived at the residence and Miller announced himself before sending in Justice to find Lewis, the sheriff's office said.

Upon reaching a bedroom, authorities said Miller again announced their presence but received no response. Justice entered the bedroom and began circling the bed in an excited manner.

When Miller lifted the mattress, Justice stuck his head under it and a man screamed – Justice had first bitten Lewis’ face and now had the suspect’s right arm between his jaws, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office playfully said the K-9’s strengths are his "Jaws of Justice," while Lewis’ weakness is his "hiding ability."

Lewis was taken into custody without further incident and taken to a hospital so his dog bites could be treated.

Lewis was charged with grand theft of motor vehicle and resisting without violence. He was being held on $3,500 bond at the Hernando County Detention Center.