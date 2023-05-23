Expand / Collapse search
Texas home construction collapse kills 2, injures several others

Officials believe the people injured were part of the construction crew

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two people were killed and five others were injured Tuesday, when a house collapsed in a Houston, Texas, suburb.

Conroe city officials said a home under construction collapsed in the 3000 block of Pampaneria Drive.

Texas home collapses

Emergency crews at the scene where a home in Conroe, Texas collapsed Tuesday and killed two people.  (City of Conroe)

The people injured were believed to be part of the construction crew, FOX Houston reported. 

Details of their conditions have not been released. 

The cause of the collapse has not been determined but officials said the area was under a tornado warning at the time. 

Authorities were asking everyone to avoid the area. 

