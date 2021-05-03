Texas girl, 4, mauled to death by family dog, report says

A 4-year-old girl in Texas died after she was attacked by her family’s dog over the weekend, according to an affiliate report.

Elayah Brown was in the backyard a home in southeast Fort Worth shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday when she was mauled by one of the dogs, according to local news station FOX 4.

She was rushed to a local hospital, but could not be saved. The dog was later humanely euthanized, according to the report.

TEXAS MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING MOM, SISTER ARRESTED WHILE WAITING FOR FLIGHT TO CALIFORNIA

A GoFundMe page that appears to have been created for Elayah’s family describes the little girl as having "touched the lives of those around her."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are all devastated by Elayah’s loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service," according to the page, which was written by someone who identifies themself as Elayah’s uncle. "We want to give Elayah the memorial she deserves, to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes."