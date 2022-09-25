Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas girl, 12, shoots father, self after plotting with friend to murder families: sheriff

The girls had conspired to kill their families and their pets before fleeing together to Georgia

By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 12-year-old girl from Texas shot her father as part of a plot with her friend to murder their families and run away from home, according to authorities.

The girl and her friend had planned the murder plot for weeks, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said. They had allegedly plotted to kill their families and their pets before fleeing together to Georgia.

But the girl's friend never went through with the plan, according to the sheriff's office.

TEXAS VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER FOUND DEAD AT HOME HOURS AFTER RESPONDING TO CALL

A 12-year-old girl from Texas shot her father as part of a plot with her friend to murder their families and run away from home, according to authorities.

A 12-year-old girl from Texas shot her father as part of a plot with her friend to murder their families and run away from home, according to authorities. (Parker County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies responded to a shooting at a home in Weatherford, Texas, on Tuesday at about 11:30 p.m. 

The girl was found lying in the street with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and a handgun lying beneath her. Her father was found inside the home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Both the girl and her father were flown to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

HOUSTON POLICE ARREST 2ND SUSPECT IN ARMED ROBBERY CASE, FATAL SHOOTING OF POTENTIAL WITNESS

A map showing Weatherford, Texas. 

A map showing Weatherford, Texas.  (Google Maps)

The girl appeared to have shot her father and fled the scene before shooting herself, investigators said.

She was planning to drive to Lufkin, Texas, to pick up her friend and then drive to Georgia.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office has charged the friend with criminal conspiracy in the planning of the murder plot, according to the sheriff's office.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office has charged the friend with criminal conspiracy in the planning of the murder plot, according to the sheriff's office.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office has charged the friend with criminal conspiracy in the planning of the murder plot, according to the sheriff's office. (Parker County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The girls' motives remain unclear. Lufkin Police are also investigating the incident.

"Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited," Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said it does not identify juvenile suspects and will not be releasing the identity of the adult victim in order to protect the children.