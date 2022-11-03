Texas DPS special agents uncover 2 'stash houses' holding 31 illegal immigrants

Special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety located two "stash houses" holding a total of 31 immigrants in Webb County.

Suspicious activity was noticed at two residences in Laredo just after 6 p.m. Tuesday by the DPS special agents, with the assistance of the United States Border Patrol.

The first home, located in east Laredo, resulted in the discovery of 15 illegal immigrants. The second home, located in south Laredo, resulted in the discovery of 16 illegal immigrants.

All the illegal immigrants are from Mexico or Guatemala, according to a news release, and have been transferred to the United States Border Patrol.

The discovery was part of Operation Lone Star, a border security mission launched by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

"Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden administration's refusal to secure the border," a news release issued by Abbott's office in September said. "Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies."