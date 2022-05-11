Expand / Collapse search
Texas deputy killed in crash with 18-wheeler, another injured during hospital escort

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Adam Howard, 27, died after the crash on State Highway 249, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Texas sheriff's deputy was killed Wednesday after a crash with an 18-wheeler truck on a Houston-area freeway and another was injured during an escort to the hospital, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Adam Howard, 27, died a short time after the incident on State Highway 249 in the Houston suburb of Cypress. 

He was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition before he died, authorities said. 

  • Harris County deputy killed in crash.
    Image 1 of 3

    A Harris County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle was smashed on the left side and the roof was ripped open after a crashing involving an 18-wheeler truc, authorities said.   (KRIV)

  • Harris County deputy killed in crash
    Image 2 of 3

    Authorities at the site Wednesday of a crash between a truck and Harris County Sheriff's deputy.  (KRIV)

  A badly damaged Harris County Sheriff's vehicle.
    Image 3 of 3

    A badly damaged Harris County Sheriff's vehicle.  (KRIV)

During the escort of Howard to the hospital, a second deputy on a motorcycle was injured during a crash as authorities were blocking traffic, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. 

That deputy was not seriously injured, he said. 

Images of the scene showed a commercial truck on the side of the freeway and a sheriff's patrol vehicle smashed on its left side with the roof ripped off. 

All northbound lanes on the freeway were closed as authorities investigate. 

