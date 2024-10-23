Texas couple charged after allegedly attempting to kidnap, kill man wife was having affair with

A Texas husband and wife are facing charges for an alleged plot to kidnap and kill the man the wife was cheating with.

Omar Bishtawi, 48, and Hana Alolaimi, 35, are both charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, according to Fox 26.

The man Alolaimi was cheating with was also married to someone else. But when the man's wife found out about the relationship, he broke it off, according to court documents. Alolaimi and Bishtawi then allegedly conspired to kidnap and kill the man.

"It's alleged you are both married to other people and when the complaining witness' wife found out about the relationship the complaining witness broke off the relationship," a judge told Alolaimi in court as he was reading probable cause to her and her husband.

The couple had arrived at a Chick-fil-A in Houston and waited for the victim, a Doordash driver who Alolaimi was having an affair with, to show up. They had parked next to his vehicle and waited for him to come out of the restaurant.

According to the judge, Alolaimi allegedly gestured to the victim, who then sat in the vehicle. The woman then attempted to drive off when the victim told her he had a delivery to make and could not leave.

Bishtawi then jumped out from under a curtain in the back seat of the vehicle, put the victim in a chokehold and pressed a gun against the victim's head. When the victim attempted to escape, Bishtawi shot him twice.

The victim was shot in the thigh and in his foot but was rushed to a hospital and survived.

The man told KHOU he ended the relationship with Alolaimi three months ago because it turned toxic but that she refused to leave him alone and even showed up at his new apartment. The victim said after he was kidnapped, Bishtawi told him he had to die for dishonoring his wife.

The incident happened at the same Chick-fil-A where Alolaimi and the victim would meet before they drove behind the nearby Target for some time alone, according to court records, Fox 26 reported.

The husband and wife have three children ages 13, 10 and 7, according to a woman in open court during the probable cause hearing.

Bishtawi's bond was set at $200,000 while Alolaimi's was set at $150,000.