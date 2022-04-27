Expand / Collapse search
Primary - Elementary
Published

Texas child fatally struck by school bus after dropoff

It is unclear whether the driver will be charged

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
A Texas elementary school student was hit and killed by her school bus on Monday after it dropped several students off in Parker County.

Following the dropoff, the bus fatally struck the girl, who later died at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. No other students were injured.

The child was later identified as Emory Sayre. Brock Independent School District took to Facebook to express their grief.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm reports that a student was involved in a school bus accident this afternoon," the district said. "No other students were injured. We are working through the accident with local law enforcement and school administrators, but our focus remains on the healing of one of our own at this time. Please join us by adding this student to your thoughts and prayers."

Brock Elementary School held a candlelight vigil for Emory Sayre on Tuesday that was attended by almost 1,000 people.

There is no word whether the bus driver will be charged, according to Fox 4 KDFW.