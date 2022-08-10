Texas babysitter helped fight off dog to save 4-year-old boy, parents say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 15-year-old Texas babysitter fought off a dog that got loose and attacked a 4-year-old boy, likely saving the child’s life, according to the child’s parents.

Cortney Neal, 4-year-old Carson’s father, told KPRC-TV that he praised the teen for never leaving his son’s side after dog attacked in a Fresno neighborhood while Carson and went for a walk with the sitter and her 7-year-old brother.

"She bravely tried to fight off the dog," Neal said. "She never left him. We couldn’t have asked anything more than what she did."

The brutal attack left Carson with injuries to his head, back and arms, which all required stitches, the station reported. He also underwent two surgeries, one of which was to repair nerve damage he suffered on his face along the jaw line below the ear.

The child still has spinal fluid leaking from a puncture wound on the back of his head and remains in the ICU, the report said.

Neal said he and his wife are grateful, and that their son is in good spirits despite his injuries.

While the report did not state what breed of dog attacked the child, his father told the station that he understands the dog's owner has taken full responsibility and had the animal euthanized.