Texas authorities find 'large number' of migrants in train car

The Kinney County Sheriff's Office said reports of 'mass casualty' incident were false

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A "large number" of migrants in the country illegally exited a train Friday near Spofford, Texas, in Kinney County and some were being treated for minor injuries, officials said. 

As a precaution, ambulances and other resources were sent to the scene, the Kinney County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a statement posted to Facebook. 

The office confirmed that reports of a "mass casualty" event were unfounded. 

Most of the emergency vehicles have left the area. 

The sheriff’s office said while "many details remain unconfirmed" it may end up being a matter for the Border Patrol. 