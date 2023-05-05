Texas authorities find 'large number' of migrants in train car

A "large number" of migrants in the country illegally exited a train Friday near Spofford, Texas, in Kinney County and some were being treated for minor injuries, officials said.

As a precaution, ambulances and other resources were sent to the scene, the Kinney County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a statement posted to Facebook.

The office confirmed that reports of a "mass casualty" event were unfounded.

Most of the emergency vehicles have left the area.

The sheriff’s office said while "many details remain unconfirmed" it may end up being a matter for the Border Patrol.