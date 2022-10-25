Texas authorities bust driver carrying over 60 illegal immigrants across US border

Texas authorities halted a vehicle attempting to carry more than 60 illegal immigrants across the border into the U.S. on Monday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the bust on Monday, saying the driver attempted to smuggle the individuals inside a dump truck. The driver has since been arrested and the migrants were turned over to border officials, TDPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez announced on Twitter.

"[TDPS] disrupted a human smuggling attempt on IH 35 in Cotulla. The driver attempted to smuggle 60+ illegal immigrants concealed inside a dump truck. Driver arrested & illegal immigrants turned over to #USBP - more details to come," Olivarez wrote.

