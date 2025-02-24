Terrifying video gives inside look at what it would be like to be eaten by a shark

A shocking video shows what prey often see during their last moments after being swallowed by a shark in a "Jaws"-dropping encounter.

The footage was captured on Feb. 9 by diver Andrea Ramos Nascimento during a shark feeding off the coast of Freeport in the Bahamas, according to Storyful News.

As one of the divers with Nascimento opened a crate of fish to toss to several tiger sharks, one of them snapped at the diver holding a camera.

The shark kept biting and eventually partially swallowed the camera in its mouth. The diver tried to pull it away as the video shows the inside of the creature's mouth.

At one point, the camera shows the divers outside as the shark keeps chomping. It eventually spit the camera out, most likely realizing it wasn't edible.

Tiger sharks are some of the largest sharks, with some growing up to 18 feet long, according to the Florida Museum.

"Tiger sharks, bull sharks, and white sharks are commonly referred to as ‘The Big Three’ for their involvement in shark attacks," the museum website states.