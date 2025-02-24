Expand / Collapse search
Sharks

Terrifying video gives inside look at what it would be like to be eaten by a shark

The footage captured the inside of a tiger shark's mouth during a dive on Feb. 9

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Video shows shark swallowing diver's camera during crazy encounter Video

Video shows shark swallowing diver's camera during crazy encounter

A camera shows the inside of a tiger shark's mouth. (Andrea Ramos Nascimento/Peter Strom/Aloha Divers Okinawa & Epic Diving via Storyful)

A shocking video shows what prey often see during their last moments after being swallowed by a shark in a "Jaws"-dropping encounter. 

The footage was captured on Feb. 9 by diver Andrea Ramos Nascimento during a shark feeding off the coast of Freeport in the Bahamas, according to Storyful News. 

AMERICAN TOURISTS FELT 'NUDGE' BEFORE SHARK ATTACK AT POPULAR BAHAMAS RESORT

From the inside of a tiger shark's mouth

A view of three divers from the inside of a tiger shark's mouth.  (Andrea Ramos Nascimento/Peter Strom/Aloha Divers Okinawa & Epic Diving via Storyful)

As one of the divers with Nascimento opened a crate of fish to toss to several tiger sharks, one of them snapped at the diver holding a camera. 

The shark kept biting and eventually partially swallowed the camera in its mouth. The diver tried to pull it away as the video shows the inside of the creature's mouth

AMERICAN TOURISTS ATTACKED BY SHARK AT LUXE BAHAMAS RESORT AREA

The inside of a shark's mouth

A view of a tiger shark's mouth from the inside. (Andrea Ramos Nascimento/Peter Strom/Aloha Divers Okinawa & Epic Diving via Storyful)

At one point, the camera shows the divers outside as the shark keeps chomping. It eventually spit the camera out, most likely realizing it wasn't edible. 

Tiger sharks are some of the largest sharks, with some growing up to 18 feet long, according to the Florida Museum.

A tiger shark up close with a camera

A tiger shark seen up close via a camera underwater.  (Andrea Ramos Nascimento/Peter Strom/Aloha Divers Okinawa & Epic Diving via Storyful)

"Tiger sharks, bull sharks, and white sharks are commonly referred to as ‘The Big Three’ for their involvement in shark attacks," the museum website states. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.