American tourists attacked by shark at luxe Bahamas resort area

Two American tourists were attacked by a shark at a popular Bahamas resort over the weekend, police said.

The female swimmers were in the waters at Bimini Bay, which is part of the westernmost island in the Bahamas and about 50 miles from Miami, about 6:30 p.m. Friday when the attack took place.

"Initial reports indicate that the victims, both U.S.A. residents, sustained injuries while swimming in the waters at Bimini Bay," the Royal Bahamas Police Force wrote in a press release.

Both victims of the reported shark attack were initially provided with local medical treatment before they were airlifted to New Providence, a separate island in the Bahamas, for further medical care.

"One of the victim's injuries is listed as serious," police continued in their statement on Saturday, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

At least two other Americans have suffered from shark attacks in the Bahamas in a little over a year.

Lauren Erickson Van Wart, a 44-year-old newlywed from Massachusetts, was paddleboarding less than a mile off the western end of New Providence Island in early December 2023 when she was bitten by a shark and killed.

The following month, a 10-year-old boy from Maryland was bitten in his leg by a shark on Jan. 15, 2024 while "participating in an expedition in a shark tank" at a resort on Paradise Island, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital and survived the attack.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force did not immediately respond for comment or provide further information.