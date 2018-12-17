Car found hanging from tree after drunk driving crash

That’s not how you decorate a tree.

A drunk driver was arrested on Sunday after he lost control of his car and the vehicle slammed into a telephone pole and ended up hanging vertically from the branches of a tree, hospitalizing one of two passengers that were riding with him.

The dramatic crash occurred Sunday night on a two-lane road in a rural area outside Shrewsbury, U.K., SWNS reports.

Police say the young male behind the wheel failed a roadside breathalyzer test and he was taken into custody at the scene.

“It’s simple - if you’re driving, stay off the booze!” wrote Station Commander James Bainbridge on Twitter.