Suspect made off with 5 cases of Bud Light in 'textbook' beer theft, cops say

This Bud is not for you.

A Texas man was caught on video stealing five cases of beer on Wednesday in what authorities called a "textbook definition of a beer run."

Arlington police said the "beer baron" fled the scene in a 2016 gray Dodge pickup truck.

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage picking up a stack of Bud Light and then fleeing, police said. A clear shot of the man's face is seen in the photo provided by police.

No other information was immediately known.