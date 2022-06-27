Tennessee vacant judicial seat is accepting applications

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Licensed attorneys in Tennessee may apply for a vacant criminal court judge seat in Knox County.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is accepting applications for the position vacated by Kyle A. Hixson, who was appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals.

Qualified applicants have to be at least 30 years old, residents of Tennessee for five years and residents of the 6th Judicial District.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission Application is available at www.tncourts.gov and must be submitted by noon CDT July 7.

A public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 2 to interview the candidates.