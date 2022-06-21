Tennessee wildlife committee names Jason Maxedon to executive director position

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennessee’s wildlife agency has appointed its interim executive director to serve in the position permanently.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says Jason Maxedon was picked for the post last week after interviews and a unanimous vote by the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Maxedon has been the interim director since former executive director Bobby Wilson announced his upcoming retirement on April 29. Maxedon had previously served in the deputy executive position at the agency and as the Region I Wildlife Program Manager in West Tennessee before that.

The Newbern native began his career with the agency in 2000 as a wildlife manager at the Lower Obion Wetland Complex.