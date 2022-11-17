Tennessee Tinder date allegedly carjacks woman, offers to sell car back to her for $500

A Tennessee man stands accused of carjacking his Tinder date at gunpoint last year and trying to sell her car back to her for $500.

Elijah Darius Scott, 25, of Memphis, Tennessee, landed in the Shelby County Jail on Tuesday after being charged with carjacking and aggravated robbery, as well as employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, according to local outlet WREG.

The alleged victim informed officers that after agreeing to meet a man she knew only as Darius, Scott entered the passenger side of the vehicle, placed a gun next to her and demanded her phone and money while threatening to shoot her.

Panicked, the victim fled her 2007 Kia Rondo, at which point Scott drove off, also allegedly taking with him her iPhone, purse and $50 in cash.

After reporting the incident to police, the victim said Scott texted her and offered to sell her car back to her for $500.

Scott, who remains in jail on $260,000 bond, was also accused in July 2021 of being one of four people who allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items from a woman's home in Memphis.

Authorities reportedly said at the time they found the stolen goods with Scott and three others in a house next door, though charges against him were later dropped.