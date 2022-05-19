Tennessee teen arrested for murder after high school graduation shooting leaves 1 dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Tennessee have arrested a 17-year-old after a high school graduation shooting on Wednesday night left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting took place in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, during a high school graduation ceremony that was held at Middle Tennessee State University.

During a press conference on Thursday, Larry Flowers, a public information officer for the Murfreesboro Police Department said that the 17-year-old is in custody and will be charged with first-degree murder, according to Fox 17 Nashville.

Rutherford County Sheriff Sgt. Goodwin said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. near the university's athletic center as people were leaving the graduation ceremony. Riverdale High School held its graduation ceremony at the university.

A spokesperson for the high school said that school would be closed on Thursday. The university was placed under a lockdown after the shooting, which wasn't lifted until early Thursday morning.

Hasani "Sunny" Brewer Gant died after the shooting, according to the report, and was a graduate of Riverdale High School.

The other victim, who is a 17-year-old junior at the high school, is in stable condition after being shot.

Middle Tennessee State University said that it is working with authorities.

"Our hearts go out to the Riverdale students, faculty and family members affected by Wednesday night’s tragedy. MTSU has offered support to Murfreesboro Police and other law enforcement agencies in their investigation. This was not an MTSU event, as Murphy Center is rented by Rutherford County Schools for its high school commencements, and we are not aware of any involvement or connection in the incident by members of the MTSU community. We will work closely with the school system regarding their needs for tonight’s ceremony for Blackman High School," the statement read.

Fox News' Lorraine Taylor contributed to this report