Tennessee teen arrested after fireworks destroy police car

A Tennessee teen was arrested Tuesday after allegedly tossing fireworks at a police car in Nashville and setting the cruiser on fire.

The Metro Nashville Police Department SUV was parked at an off-duty officer’s home in the Hermitage Precinct on Monday when flames engulfed the front end of the vehicle, the department said.

No injuries were reported. Police shared photos of the SUV on fire and the aftermath of the destroyed vehicle.

Detectives arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the arson on Tuesday morning.

"The teen said he tossed a firework onto the property where the SUV was parked, catching it on fire," the department said.

The teen, whose name was not released, was taken to a juvenile facility.

No further details were immediately available.