Tennessee man repeatedly stabs daughter outside home, says he would do it again: 'I tried to kill her'

A Tennessee man was arrested after he repeatedly stabbed his daughter during an argument outside a home in Nashville.

Floyd Allen Seay, 81, was charged with attempted criminal homicide after the incident happened Monday afternoon outside a home in South Nashville in the 3000 block of Louise Drive.

Metro Nashville Police responded at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday to a report of a domestic disturbance and found the victim with stab wounds to her chest, lower neck and cheek, WZTV reported. She was transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was stabilized with serious injuries.

ESCAPED TENNESSEE INMATE, SUSPECTED SERIAL SEX OFFENDER, CAPTURED NEAR TAMPA

Officers detained Seay until investigators arrived at the scene. Investigators spoke to multiple witnesses who provided video of the incident allegedly showing Seay and his daughter in a verbal argument that escalated to a physical altercation.

Seay grabbed his daughter's head and pulled her to the ground before hitting her in the face multiple times, according to an arrest report. Seay then stands up, goes inside the home, comes back out with a kitchen knife, walks up to his daughter and begins stabbing her repeatedly.

A witness at the scene told officers that after the stabbing, Seay stood up, handed the knife to a neighbor and said, "I tried to kill her, but I couldn't."

MOMENT TENNESSEE KNIFE-WIELDING SUSPECT CHARGES OFFICER CAUGHT ON BODYCAM VIDEO

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seay told investigators that he had intentionally grabbed the knife, but did not know why he grabbed it. He claimed the fight escalated because of "everything that had been building up" and that he would do it again if given the opportunity.

He was taken into custody and booked into Metro Jail on a $500,000 bond.